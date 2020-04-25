KL Rahul Raises Funds for Children Affected By COVID-19, Auctions 2019 World Cup Bat, Pads and Other Belongings: Reports

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: IANS)

The outspread of COVID-19 has put the world on a standstill as the people have been locked into their houses. The serious disease has affected the lives of approximately 25,000 people in India and thus the cricketers are doing their bit for raising fund for the needy. Now KL Rahul also joined the bandwagon and has auctioned his 2019 World Cup bat for Rs 2,64,228. As per the tweets on social media, KL has also sold other items including his pads, helmet ODI, Test and T20I jersey. KL Rahul’s Workout Regime: Exercise Routine of Indian Batsman That Keeps Him Agile on the Field (Watch Videos).

The money will go to an NGO named Aware Foundation which helps the children undergoing the treatment of coronavirus. The auction was done in collaboration with Bharat Army which is the official fan club of the Indian cricket team. Earlier during an interview with a newspaper, KL Rahul revealed his plans of donating his cricket pads, my gloves, helmets “They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation. It’s a foundation that looks towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn’t pick a better day to do this,” said Rahul.

KL Rahul's 2019 World Cup bat fetched Rs 2,64,228, helmet Rs 1,22,677, Pads Rs 33,028, ODI Jersey Rs 1,13,240, T20 Jersey Rs 1,04,824, Test Jersey Rs 1,32,774 & Gloves Rs 28,782 in an auction held to help raise fund for vulnerable kids #COVID19 #Cricket — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) April 25, 2020

KL Rahul had earlier asked the people to stay at home to break the chain of the virus. Other cricketers including Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others had also suggested the fans to stay indoors. A couple of days ago, Kings XI Punjab had shared a snap of KL Rahul where they saluted the frontline warriors i.e. the doctors for their relentless services. KL Rahul had responded by saying, "Respect."