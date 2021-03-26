KL Rahul had been subject to a lot of trolls on social media owing to his bad form during the T20I series. But the wicketkeeper-batsman has shrugged off his bad form and has been blazing guns in the 50 over format. In the first match, he scored 62 runs and his good form continued even in the second game. KL Rahul scored 100 runs in 108 balls and propelled India to a total of 258 runs. During the course of his innings, KL Rahul slammed six fours and two maximums. India has already won the first ODI and the series stands on 1-0 for now. A win here and India walks away with the ODI series as well. India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2021.

Talking about his innings, KL Rahul walked in to bat when India lost Rohit Sharma on the score of 25. The KXIP skipper stood tall and displayed nerves of steel as India was looking in deep trouble with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma not making enough of a contribution to the scoreboard. KL Rahul batted strongly with Virat Kohli at the other end and brought India to a better score.

Needless to say that the netizens couldn't control their excitement and shared the same on social media.

Check out a few reactions below:

KL Rahul is back! #INDvENG — Karamdeep Singh (@oyeekd) March 26, 2021

Class is permanent

BCCI

Punjab Kings

This was KL Rahul's fifth ODI century. As of now we also have Rishabh Pant who scored a half-century in 28 balls. The two have been blazing guns for India

