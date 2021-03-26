OUT! Second wicket down for India! The hosts have now lost both the openers. Rohit Sharma is the second one to depart. He finds the fielder to perfection and is caught at short-fine leg.
Reece Topley gives England the first breakthrough. Shikhar Dhawan edges one to second slips where Ben Stokes takes a fine catch. The ball was swinging away from Dhawan, who swung his bat but only managed a think edge to Stokes. Dhawan c Stokes b Topley 4(17)
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will look to give India a good start. The pair have so far made six runs in the opening two overs. Sam Curran and Reece Topley have opened the bowling for England.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and asked India to bat first. Liam Livingstone is making his England debut. Dawid Malan is also back in the England squad. England have also rested Mark Wood with Reece Topley set to replace him. India have included Rishabh Pant in the playing XI.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 2nd ODI match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Virat Kohli’s men will eye a series victory. India won the first match by 66 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-game ODI series and can complete a series sweep by winning the second game.
India take on England in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first ODI and now the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to clinch the series. After winning the Test and T20I series, the hosts will be looking to seal the ODI series as well. England will be under pressure in this must-win encounter and to make matters worse regular captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the remaining matches due to an injury. Jos Buttler will now lead in Morgan’s absence. Stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score updates. IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Match Preview: India Look To Seal Series, Complete a ‘Hat-Trick’.
England were in a comfortable position before losing the plot while chasing in the series opener. The visitors, who apparently are World Champions, will looking to draw level in this fixture and take the series into the decider. In Morgan’s absence Liam Livingstone is set to make his ODI debut. England will be without Sam Billings as well and that means the visitors will have to make some changes to their playing XI. Is India vs England 2nd ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
India, on the other hand, could bring in either Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant in absence of injured Shreyas Iyer. The right-handed batsman suffered injury in the first ODI and will be out of action for some time including the Indian Premier League 2021 as well.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill.
England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.