India take on England in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first ODI and now the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to clinch the series. After winning the Test and T20I series, the hosts will be looking to seal the ODI series as well. England will be under pressure in this must-win encounter and to make matters worse regular captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the remaining matches due to an injury. Jos Buttler will now lead in Morgan’s absence. Stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score updates. IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Match Preview: India Look To Seal Series, Complete a ‘Hat-Trick’.

England were in a comfortable position before losing the plot while chasing in the series opener. The visitors, who apparently are World Champions, will looking to draw level in this fixture and take the series into the decider. In Morgan’s absence Liam Livingstone is set to make his ODI debut. England will be without Sam Billings as well and that means the visitors will have to make some changes to their playing XI. Is India vs England 2nd ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India, on the other hand, could bring in either Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant in absence of injured Shreyas Iyer. The right-handed batsman suffered injury in the first ODI and will be out of action for some time including the Indian Premier League 2021 as well.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.