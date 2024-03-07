New Delhi, March 6: India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul on Wednesday posted multiple photos of his gym training on Instagram. He is currently in the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. He captioned the pictures with a simple "Hi" to his fans, showing a glimpse of his recovery from the injury. Yashasvi Jaiswal Enters Top 10 in Latest ICC Test Rankings After Record-Breaking Performance With the Bat in IND vs ENG Test Series.

On Sunday, Rahul returned from London after a medical check-up as he was experiencing some discomfort in his right quadriceps.

He had suffered an injury during the first Test against England in Hyderabad and was ruled out of the remaining games.

As IPL 2024 approaches, Rahul is eager to hit the ground running during the cash-rich league. 'Ben Duckett Hasn't Seen Rishabh Pant Play', Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to 'Yashasvi Jaiswal Learning from England Opener' Question Goes Viral.

Rahul is likely to feature in Lucknow Super Giants’ opening match against Rajasthan Royals on March 24.

