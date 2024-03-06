Yashasvi Jaiswal was ranked in the 29th spot in the Test rankings ahead of the Rajkot Test match. But his match-winning double hundred handed him the biggest jump in recent times and was placed at rank 15. Indian opener continued to impress in later Tests and after the conclusion of the third Test, Jaiswal's position rose three spots further and he was ranked in the 12th spot. Jaiswal was given yet another promotion of two spots, which helped him enter the top 10 ranking for the first time in the Test format. He now has a 727 rating – 16 points behind Harry Brook. Virat Kohli (744 rating) is the only other Indian batter in the standing, who has maintained his position at the 8th rank. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stands in 11th place with a 720 rating. 'Ben Duckett Hasn't Seen Rishabh Pant Play', Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to 'Yashasvi Jaiswal Learning from England Opener' Question Goes Viral.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Enters in Top-10 for First Time in ICC Test Rankings for Batters

