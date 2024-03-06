Indian captain Rohit Sharma took a brutal dig at England opener Ben Duckett. Rohit was asked about Yashasvi Jaiswal in the pre-IND vs ENG 5th Test match presser about his learnings from English opener Duckett. Jaiswal is currently the leading run-scorer of the series and has scored daddy hundreds at a fierce strike rate. Duckett plays more like Jaiswal does, however, Indian captain Rohit gave a witty reply to the question by providing a 'Rishabh Pant' reference. Sharma said, "There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him play." India vs England 5th Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Dharamshala.

Rohit Sharma's Witty Response

Rohit Sharma: Yashasvi Jaiswal learning from Ben Duckett? There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him play. 😃 pic.twitter.com/kVIZwMdggv — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) March 6, 2024

