Riding on a spectacular show by openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, Chennai Super Kings emphatically defeated Kings XI Punjab by ten wickets to register their second triumph of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Chasing a challenging total of 179 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, CSK never looked in any discomfort whatsoever as both the openers paced their knock to perfection. After settling feet in the track, the duo went absolutely berserk as the likes of Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell looked utterly clueless. Du Plessis scored 87 off 53 balls while Watson made 83 from 53 deliveries as CSK crossed the line with more than two overs left. KXIP vs CSK Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, KXIP captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal continued their stellar run and gave Punjab another impressive start. The latter got dismissed after playing a short cameo, but the captain anchored the innings and scored his third half-century of the season. Mandeep Singh and Nicholas Pooran also played fiery cameos as KXIP looked all set to pile up a mountain. However, Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo bowled well in the death overs as KXIP were restricted to 178/4 which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

KXIP vs CSK Stat Highlights

# CSK becomes the first team to register a 10-wicket victory in IPL 2020.

# This was CSK’s second 10-wicket triumph in Indian Premier League.

# The stand of 181 runs today Watson and du Plessis is the fourth-highest opening stand and highest for CSK for any wicket.

# The partnership was also the highest for any wicket against Kings XI Punjab in IPL.

# KL Rahul scored his 17th half-century in IPL.

# MS Dhoni becomes second wicket-keeper after Dinesh Karthik to take 100 catches in IPL.

# Shane Watson brought up his 19th fifty in Indian Premier League.

# Faf du Plessis registered his 14th IPL fifty.

#With 302 runs, KL Rahul becomes the new holder of the orange cap.

With this, MS Dhoni’s troop go to the sixth position in the team standings and will like to get many more victories under their belt. They will next meet Kolkata Knight Riders on October 7 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. On the other hand, KL Rahul and Co slump down to the bottom of the team standings, and they need to rework on their strategies to stay in the playoff race. Their next assignment is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 1 in Dubai.

