New Delhi, Feb 26: The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 League, which was initially planned to be held in 2023, will be held this year from December 12 to 22. The League is Sri Lanka's newest addition to its annual cricket calendar which will feature some of the finest international stars along with Sri Lanka's top international players. Babar Azam Scores His First Century of PSL 2024, Achieves Feat During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match.

"I have full confidence that this tournament will be a resounding success, contributing to Sri Lanka Cricket's ability to stay current with the evolving trends in the game," said Shammi Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president. "We foresee that this event will not solely captivate cricket enthusiasts, but also serve as a catalyst for popularizing the tournament broadly," he added.

The tournament will feature six men's teams covering regional cricket epicenters, with each team consisting of a squad of 16 players, along with six foreign players. The matches will be played in some of Sri Lanka's top international cricket venues and under lights. "This is a great stepping stone for us as we get to organise another exciting chapter in Sri Lankan Cricket. Our league unites the top international stars and local talent on an exciting platform for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Together, we aim to make history and elevate the game with every thrilling match," said Anil Mohan, the Founder and CEO of IPG Group and one of the constituent member of the consortium holding the Event rights for the Lanka T10 Super League Event. Virat Kohli Spotted in a Cafe in London With Daughter Vamika, Picture Goes Viral.

"We're thrilled to bring T10 cricket to Sri Lanka, and we're grateful to SLC for their support. This league holds added significance as it is formally endorsed by esteemed members like SLC, highlighting the credibility and excitement surrounding this new era in Sri Lankan cricket," added Shaji ul Mulk, Chairman of TTen Global Sports, representing the lead partner of the Event Rights Consortium.

