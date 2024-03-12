The Legends League Cricket (LLC) organisers on Tuesday announced that the next tournament season will be played across two countries, India and Qatar, from September 11 to October 5. The league garnered a viewership of 180 million across India for the previous season of 19 matches. This season it features 34 Matches. During the last season in India, some of the top players, who quit international cricket, like Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor to name a few, were part of the league, apart from 110 other legend cricketers. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal on Being Named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February.

Manipal Tigers led by Harbhajan Singh won the title in 2023. As per sources, the retention policy of the teams will be announced soon along with the new Player Draft Pool.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said: “The world-class competitive cricket is always welcome. With more matches, more legends will join the game and much more fun is expected on the field. This is what a fan like me would want. We expect to make the league one of the best experiences for the fans and cricketing fraternity in this category. The league is experiencing significant growth and positive changes, season on season. The next one in India and Qatar will likely contribute to its popularity and appeal further.” Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Attends Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final At Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video).

“Expansion from 4 teams to 6 last year helped the league become more competitive and fun. There would be 34 matches this time and the league will add more players in this season. The sector has grown significantly ever since our League was launched in 2022 but we are setting global benchmarks in Legends space and shall leave no stone unturned to make the next season bigger and better,” Raman Raheja, Co-founder and CEO of LLC added.

