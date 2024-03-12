Mumbai and Vidarbha are currently engaged in a high-voltage clash in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final at Wankhede Stadium. On Day 3, as Mumbai tighten their grip on the game, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was spotted in the Mumbai dressing room cheering for his domestic team. Earlier, Rohit endorsed the important of playing domestic cricket and how this will benefit the Test team of India. Now, he visits the high-voltage final to lead by example. Shreyas Iyer Misses Out on Century, Departs for 95 in Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final.

Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Attends Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)