Live Cricket Streaming of Hong Kong vs Nepal, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Eastern Region Series HK vs NEP Match

Hong Kong National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Hong Kong)

Hong Kong and Nepal take on each other in the third match of ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 tournament. This is the first match of the tournament for hosts Hong Kong while Nepal have already featured in one contest. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming, score updates and every other detail for Hong Kong vs Nepal clash, can scroll down for all information. Hong Kong vs Nepal, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20 Match.

Nepal suffered a 22-run defeat in their opening match against Malaysia. Nepal failed to chase down 155 and were bowled out for 132, thus losing the match by 22 runs. At one stage, Nepal were 110 for three but lost seven wickets for just 22 runs.

When to Watch Hong Kong vs Nepal, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

ACC Eastern Region T20 Series match between Hong Kong and Nepal will be played on March 01, 2020 (Sunday) at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground or Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The HK vs NEP T20 match is scheduled to start at 08:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and at 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hong Kong vs Nepal, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, the live telecast of ACC Eastern Region T20 will not be available in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the T20 series. Fans, however, must not worry as they can catch the live action of Hong Kong vs Nepal match online, more on that below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hong Kong vs Nepal, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match?

Cricket fans, as well as the fans of both Hong Kong and Nepal, can watch live stream of Hong Kong vs Nepal T20 match of ACC Eastern Region 2020 T20 series on the official YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. The live online streaming of the cricket match will be available on FanCode mobile app as well. Meanwhile, you can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of HK vs NEP.

Against Hong Kong, Nepal will be looking to bounce back and quickly find the winning momentum. Hong Kong, on the other hand, will be keen to open their campaign on a winning note in front of the home crowd.