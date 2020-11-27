The second match of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 will see Jaffna Stallions going head to head with Galle Gladiators. The encounter takes place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on November 27 (Friday). Both times are taking the field for the first time in the competition and will be raring to get off to a winning start. Thisara Perera’s Stallions have a well-balanced squad and will take the field with great confidence. At the same time, the Gladiators are led by Shahid Afridi and will like to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of JS vs GG clash. Shahid Afridi to Lead Galle Gladiators in Inaugural Edition of Lanka Premier League.

Both teams have several big stars in their team, and they will hope they can fire and lead their side to a win. Stallions have the services of skipper Thisara Perera, Avishka Fernando and Johnson Charles who have proved their mettle in T20 leagues all over the world. On the other hand, Galle Gladiators are studded with Shahid Afridi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Amir and Akila Dananjaya. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting contest. Now, let’s look at the live streaming details of the game.

Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the CK vs KT LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that, JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Meanwhile, the opening clash of inaugural LPL 2020 season ended in a draw with Colombo Kings winning the Super over against Kandy Tuskers. Both teams scored in excess of 200 and fans can expect a run feast again with the game being played in the same ground.

Jaffna Stallions: Thisara Perera (c), Minod Bhanuka (wk), Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Nuwanidu Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Duanne Olivier, Tom Moores, Suranga Lakmal, Kyle Abbott, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Charith Asalanka, Usman Shinwari, Binura Fernando, Chaturanga de Silva

Galle Gladiators: Chadwick Walton (wk), Shahid Afridi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ahsan Ali, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Sahan Arachchige, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Asitha Fernando, Azam Khan, Mohamed Shiraz, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Waqas Maqsood

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).