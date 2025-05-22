Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Gujarat Titans are top of the points table in the Indian Super League 2025 and will be looking to further consolidate their place at the top when they face the Lucknow Super Giants at home this evening. The side has been the standout performer in the league with 18 points from 12 games played. Heading into the playoffs, the Titans would want their winning run to continue. Opponents Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are out of the top-four race but will be keen to end their four-game losing streak here. Gujarat Titans versus the Lucknow Super Giants will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. GT vs LSG IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Subman Gill and Sai Sudarshan have played a huge role in the dominance of Gujarat this season and Lucknow Super Giants will do well to get their wickets early. Rashid Khan had had a very quiet tournament and although he may not be amongst the wickets, he can certainly help by squeezing the opposition's net run rate. Kagiso Rabada had a poor outing in the last match but could be given another opportunity here.

Nicholas Pooran started the season on a high note for Lucknow, but his form has consistently dipped, coinciding with the losses incurred by the team. He along with Rishabh Pant, will need to get some runs here and help the team put up a respectable total on board. In terms of bowling, Digvesh Rathi misses out through suspension. Ravi Bishnoi will need to step up in his absence. Gujarat Titans' Players to Wear Lavender Jersey During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match on May 22 to Support Fight Against Cancer.

When is GT vs LSG IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 22. The GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GT vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GT vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a quality game of cricket with the Gujarat Titans claiming a victory here.

