An in-form Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this clash on May 22 and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs on the back of clinical performances with bat, ball and on the field. On the contrary, Lucknow Super Giants find themselves out of the race and they would now look to sign off on a high. Lucknow Super Giants had come out on top the last time that these two teams had met in IPL 2025 and a lot has changed since then. However, will Lucknow Super Giants get a double over Gujarat Titans or would the 2022 champions strengthen their case for a top-two finish? GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 64.

Lucknow Super Giants sit in the seventh spot on the IPL 2025 points table, with five wins in 12 matches. A win over Gujarat Titans, which seems unlikely given the recent form of both teams, could lift them to the sixth spot. On the other hand, a victory for the Gujarat Titans at home will take their point tally to 20, which will boost their hopes of securing a finish in the top two positions on the IPL 2025 points table. Gujarat Titans' Players to Wear Lavender Jersey During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match on May 22 to Support Fight Against Cancer.

Ahmedabad Weather Report Live

The chances of rain cannot be totally counted out in the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad. The weather forecast in Ahmedabad suggests cloudy skies with thunderstorms expected. However, fans would hope that this match does not lead to a washout, as has been the case with several other games. The temperature would be around 29 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium has been generally good for batters and with both teams having some explosive players, fans can expect a high-scoring contest. The team which bats first will look to put on a total well in excess of 200 and anything below that might not be enough. Dew will likely make its presence felt in the second innings.

