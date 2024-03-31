As per reports from ABP Majha, two Mumbai fans attacked a CSK fan fatally. CSK fan Bandopant Bapuso Tibile (age 63, resident of Hanmantwadi) was seriously injured in an incident. The said incident took place at Hanmantwadi (Karveer) on Wednesday (27th) around 10:00 pm. In this case, Balwant Mahadev Jhanjge (age 50) and Sagar Sadashiv Jhanjge (age 35, both residents of Hanmantwadi) were arrested by the Karveer police. IPL 2024: Fan Wars Are Taking an Ugly Turn, Says Ravichandran Ashwin on Fans Booing Mumbai Indians' Captain Hardik Pandya.

The report also explained the whole scenario and events that led to the aggressive actions. As per updates, Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge were watching an IPL match with others in a house in the street on Wednesday night. Both of them are fans of Mumbai Indians and they were angry when the Hyderabad team scored a record 277 runs – a massive target in front of their favourite team. Chennai Super Kings fan Bandopant Tibile reached there as soon as Rohit Sharma was dismissed. 'Rohit Sharma is gone. How will Mumbai win now?' Saying this, he started appreciating the Chennai team.

Being angry, Balwant Jhanjge beat Tibile on the head with a stick. At the same time, Sagar put a plank on his head and Tibile fell unconscious on the spot. After first aid in a private hospital, he was admitted to CPR. However, doctors said that his condition is critical due to a serious head injury. He is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. After a complaint from the victim’s brother - Sanjay Bapuso Tibile, police arrested both Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge.

