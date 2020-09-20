Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a target of 163, Chennai Super Kings reached it in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand. The victory marks MS Dhoni 100th win as CSK captain and he becomes first captain to achieve the feat. You can check other stats related to Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match below. MI vs CSK Highlights IPL 2020 Match 1: Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by 5 Wickets.

Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis added 115 runs for the third wicket to help CSK win the match. The MS Dhoni-led side lost both the openers early and were 6/2 when Rayudu and Plessis joined forces. MS Dhoni Steps On Field After 437 Days, Captain Cool Sports 'Durai Singam' Look; Fans Excited to Watch Thala's New Beard Look During MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020.

While Rayudu scored match-winning 71 off just 48 balls Plessis carried his bat till the end and scored valuable unbeaten 58 off 44 balls. After Rayudu’s dismissal, Plessis kept the scoreboard ticking and was provided support by Sam Curran, who scored 6-ball 18 runs. Here are stat highlights from IPL 2020.

# CSK registered 100th win under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

# MS Dhoni became the first captain to win 100 matches for a team in IPL.

# This is Mumbai Indians’ eight loss in their first match of a season.

# Dhoni Completed 250 dismissals in T20s, becomes first ever wicketkeeper to achieve the feat.

# MS Dhoni also completed 100 catches in IPL.

# This is Chennai Super Kings’ 18th win over Mumbai Indians in IPL.

# After five back to back defeats CSK registered fist win over MI.

Earlier batting first, Saurabh Tiwary’s 42 off 31 balls powered Mumbai to 162 for nine. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost momentum towards the end otherwise they were looking for a big total. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi picked three wickets.

