Finally, the IPL 2020 is here and the fans are quite excited to watch MS Dhoni in action after 437 days. MS Dhoni had retired from the international cricket on August 15, 2020, before leaving for the IPL 2020. When Dhoni announced his retirement, fans were heartbroken. Now after a long time when MS Dhoni stepped on to the field sporting a new look, the fans started trending Mahi on social media as he stepped out for a mouth-watering clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The two superstars Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are all set to lock horns against each other in the first game of the IPL 2020. MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

The fans were quite excited looking at MS Dhoni in action again. The last time MS Dhoni was seen in action was during the World Cup 2019. But post this, he remained absent from the rest of the games and kept himself away. Dhoni was preparing for a comeback during the World Cup T20, but that also has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus. Thus, the fans are quite excited to watch Thala in action. Let's have a look at the tweets below:

437 days:

Mahi looks!

Mahi looking😍😍 pic.twitter.com/y58Mw1cKlA — HKS // IPL stan account (@hargunks185) September 19, 2020

Mahi-Rohit:

Mahi-rohit looking so nice 😭😭😭 — pravar//Simp (@Pravarrr) September 19, 2020

Video

The news from the centre is that MS Dhoni and men have won the toss and elected to chase first. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock would be the opening pair for the Mumbai Indians.

