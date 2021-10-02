Delhi Capitals are aiming for a shift in results and momentum when they lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Saturday, October 2. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and would begin a 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi Capitals had begun the UAE leg of IPL 2021 with two consecutive wins but they suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on this very ground on Tuesday. Overcoming that defeat should not be much of an issue for an in-form side like Delhi, who have maintained the second spot on the points table with 14 points. MI vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 46

For Mumbai Indians, they have to be at their best to topple Delhi. Rohit Sharma's side would aim to maximise the use of their newly found momentum and energy and win all the matches from here on, also wishing other results to go their way if they plan on qualifying for the playoffs this season and stand a chance of defending their title. Fans would know that a captain of a Dream11 Fantasy Team fetches double points while for the vice-captain, the points are multiplied x1.5 times. Let us take a look at the recommended picks for the captain and vice-captain for this match.MI vs DC Preview

MI vs DC, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Hardik Pandya

The Baroda all-rounder, who looked out of touch in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, returned to form with a bang, scoring 40 runs off 30 deliveries to win the match for his side, giving them their first victory in the UAE this season. His performance would once again be very important for Mumbai to have an upper hand on the high-flying Delhi Capitals side. When he is in is elements, Hardik Pandya can slam towering sixes at will and thus, he would be a good option for the captain's slot.

MI vs DC, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Shreyas Iyer

The former Delhi skipper has shown glimpses of his past form in the past few matches but however, has not been able to go ahead and get that big score. However, with Shikhar Dhawan being inconsistent in the last few games, Shreyas Iyer can be expected to lead the show with the willow in hand.

MI vs DC Likely Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

