On a high after defeating Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians would aim to maintain momentum when they clash with a dominant Delhi Capitals side in IPL 2021. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, October 2 and would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mumbai Indians broke their losing streak in their last game with a spirited win against Punjab Kings and now, with their newfound momentum and form, they would hope to maintain this run and win all their remaining matches to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs. Rohit Sharma's side have bounced back from similar situations in the past as well and now with the playoffs approaching fast, they cannot offer to have any more slipups at this point in time. MI vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 46

Delhi Capitals on the other hand, have been in good form but were halted in their winning run by Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this week. Now, Rishabh Pant's side would aim at once again bouncing back to form and ensure they make it to one among the top two spots for the playoffs this season. This clash is a repeat of the IPL final last year and this time, Delhi would be eager on emerging victorious. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

MI vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - Rishabh Pant (DC) can be picked as your MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team wicketkeeper.

