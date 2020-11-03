Delhi Capitals (DC) officially secured a spot in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a modest total of 153, DC emerged victorious by six wickets with an over to spare. After the match, Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant went back to their comical best and made an intriguing video through Instagram reels. Dhawan shared the video in which the trio can be seen lip-syncing Naseeruddin Shah’s famous dialogue from 1989 Bollywood movie Tridev. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

The comment got flooded in no time as fans were impressed by the trio’s antics. Although this is not the first time that the Iyer, Dhawan and Pant have made such video, the occasion – DC qualifying for playoffs – made the video more special. Even the likes of Suresh Raina and TV presenter Gaurav Kapur were left in splits after coming across the post. DC vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Delhi will now face Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 5. They indeed need a solid plan to defeat the four-time champions as Mumbai thrashed them twice in the group stage. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a fifty against RCB, will be the key while Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant need to get back in form.

Notably, Delhi will have one more chance even if they lose to Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier. In that case, Iyer’s Army will meet the winner of eliminator in the second qualifier. However, they must be eyeing to make a place in finals in the first shot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).