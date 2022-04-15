In search of season's first win, former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 26. The Rohit Sharma-led side are five down from as many matches and apparently languish at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table. Super Giants, on the other hand, are on fifth spot with three wins from five games. Meanwhile, ahead of the MI vs LSG IPL 2022 clash, we take a look a few things related to the game. MI vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 26.

There is at least one similarity between Mumbai and Lucknow- they both come into this fixture with a defeat in the last game. MI lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) while LSG were outplayed by Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, MI will be under a lot of pressure to secure their first win of the season, especially having lost five back to back games.

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

This is the first ever meeting between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. So, apparently, no MI vs LSG head to head record is available. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 26 Key Players

Despite team’s poor run Suryakumar Yadav is in good form and he will be key to MI’s success apart from Jasprit Bumrah. In LSG camp, all eyes will be on Ravi Bishnoi and KL Rahul.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 26 Mini Battles

Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah is one of the mini battles we can witness in the MI vs LSG clash. Apart from it, Avesh Khan vs Rohit Sharma will make up for an exciting duel to witness.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 26 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants (MI vs LSG) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 26 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs LSG match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the MI vs LSG live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 26 Likely Playing XIs

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin/Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

LSG Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2022 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).