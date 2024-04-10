Mumbai Indians (MI) will go head-to-head against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Both MI and RCB haven't had the desired season as of now. They only have managed to win a single game. MI has played four games and won a single game under the new captain Hardik Pandya. RCB has played five games in IPL 2024 till now and has won a single. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

MI will be coming in after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs in a high-scoring clash. After all this time the batting lineup of MI scored a good amount of runs while being calm and composed. Romario Shepherd came in to give a blistering finish to MI which was much needed. All this was possible because of the good start they received from the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The bowling expertise of Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah helped MI take wickets and restricted DC's batting lineup from scoring runs. PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Abhishek Sharma Completes Milestone For Sunrisers Hyderabad As Nitish Kumar Reddy Writes Winning Script.

RCB faced a defeat in their last game against the Rajasthan Royals. Even after Virat Kohli displayed an amazing batting performance and scored a century, the bowlers of RCB weren't able to restrict RR batters from scoring the runs. The same case has been seen in previous matches RCB played in, the bowling somehow needs an improvement which will eventually help them to restrict some runs scored by the opponents. MI will be coming in confident as the match will be played on their home ground.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other a total of 32 times in which MI has won 18 matches and RCB has won 14 matches. It can be an easy match for MI as it will be played in their home ground and based on their winning ratio against the RCB.

MI vs RCB Match Number 25 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Tim David Cameron Green Gerald Coetzee Reece Topley

MI vs RCB Match Number 25 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and also how the RCB batting lineup plays out against MI's bowling lineup.

MI vs RCB Match Number 25 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Number 25 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

MI vs RCB Match Number 25 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the MI vs RCB match 25 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match 25 free live streaming in India.

MI vs RCB Match Number 25 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Tilak Verma, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

