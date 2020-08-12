Karan Tiwari, a Mumbai-based club cricketer, dies by suicide at the age of 25 on Monday (August 11, 2020). The late fast bowler was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his Malad residence. Tiwari was referred to as ‘Mumbai’s Dale Steyn’ as his bowling action and physique was quite similar to that of the South African pacer. One of his close friends revealed that Tiwari was aiming to play the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On not beingselected, the bowler went under severe depression and that could be a reason behind his suicide. Karan Tiwari, 25-Year-Old Local-Level Mumbai Cricketer, Dies by Suicide.

On Monday night, Karan’s family went suspicious after he locked himself inside his room for a long period of time. After opening the door forcefully, they found the cricketer hanging from a fan. Following the incidence, Mumbai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Police also found out that Karan was depressed after not getting bid from any IPL team in the 2020 auction.

Some Police sources also said that Karan called his best friend in Udaipur and informed about his suicidal move. “Karan called his best friend in Udaipur to inform him that he is going to commit suicide. He was depressed after not getting a chance to play in the IPL. His friend informed Karan’s sister who lives in the same city. His sister called his mother, but by then, it was too late. Karan was declared dead before reaching the hospital,” a Police source was quoted as per saying by Mid-Day.

Speaking on the topic, Karan’s other close friend said that the cricketer was very passionate and as was eyeing to get a break in a state team. “He was hoping to get selected for a state team. He was in talks with a few of them. He was a very promising cricketer and had uploaded his bowling and batting videos on his last WhatsApp status. It is shocking that he chose to take such a drastic step. Police sources also said that Karan was tense as he had no job. He played for Souvenir Cricket Club and United Friends Sports Club and recently completed a Level 1 coaching course.”

