The Dubai International Stadium witnessed an amazing power play from Kings XI Punjab as they had a brilliant start while their locked horns against the Delhi Capitals in the second match of the IPL 2020. It was Mohammad Shami on fire as he scalped a couple of wickets within the first five overs of the match scalping the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Prithvi Shaw. The social media went berserk hailing Shami for the wickets and slammed Shaw not only for his wicket but even for a wrong call given to Shikhar Dhawan who got run out on 0. DC vs KXIP Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

By the fourth over, DC's scoreboard read 13/3. Talking about Shami, the KXIP pacer bowled short of good length and Shaw airs it up only to find Chris Jordan coming underneath. Wicket number two for Shami was Shimron Hetmyer as mentioned above. The bowler shortened his length and angled it quite well to the left-hander. Hetmyer got edged and was taken by Mayank Agarwal. This was quite a perfect start for Kings XI Punjab. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Mohammad Shami is on fire.. Vo sudharshan vala genda isko IPL Jehad ka Naam de dega #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) September 20, 2020

Mohammad Shami with wickets in Powerplay 🔥 He becomes literally very good since 2019.#IPL2020 — Manish (@iHitman55) September 20, 2020

Mohammad Shami is on fire at Dubai, he has 2 wickets in 2 overs. Absolute dream start for Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals 3 down for just 13. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 20, 2020

At the time of going online, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were the ones who were stabilising the team from the initial hiccups. Delhi Capitals scoreboard 60-3.

