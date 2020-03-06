MS Dhoni Smashes Five Consecutive Sixes During Chennai Super Kings Training Session Ahead of IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni Training with CSK (Photo Credits: Twitter/Star Sports Tamil)

The 13th edition of India’s premier T20 competition – Indian Premier League – is on the horizon and teams have already started their preparations. One of the teams that have begun their practice camps early are Chennai Super Kings. The three-time champions have two of their biggest superstars available in MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina and both are looking to get back in their groove ahead of an important season. The wicket-keeper batsman hasn’t played for India since their World Cup exit and will make his cricketing comeback with CSK. IPL 2020: CSK Share Photo of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina During Practice on Social Media.

In a video shared by Star Sports Tamil, MS Dhoni showed what he is capable of and what the fans can expect of him in the upcoming season. The 38-year-old smashed five sixes off five deliveries while training in the nest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni is Best Indian Captain Ever, Says Rohit Sharma; Praises CSK Skipper for Handling Youngsters Well.

Watch Video

BALL 1⃣ - SIX BALL 2⃣ - SIX BALL 3⃣ - SIX BALL 4⃣ - SIX BALL 5⃣ - SIX ஐந்து பந்துகளில் ஐந்து சிக்ஸர்களை பறக்கவிட்ட தல தோனி! முழு காணொளி காணுங்கள் 📹👇 #⃣ "The Super Kings Show" ⏲️ 6 PM 📺 ஸ்டார் ஸ்போர்ட்ஸ் 1 தமிழ் 📅 மார்ச் 8 ➡️ @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/rIcyoGBfhE — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) March 6, 2020

It has been a while since Dhoni has taken the field but the former Indian Captain looks like he hasn’t lost his mojo at all. The 38-year-olds long hiatus has raised a lot of questions about his retirement from the national side but the CSK Skipper still remains silent over the whole situation.

The World Cup winner will be back in action on the field on March 29, 2020, against Mumbai Indians as two of the competitions most successful teams’ team’s lock horns with each other on the opening day. MS Dhoni is the second-most successful captain in IPL and will be looking to add a fourth trophy to his cabinet in the upcoming season.