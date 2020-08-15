MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The veteran India and Chennai Super Kings cricketers announced the decision through Instagram posts on Saturday (August 15). Dhoni first shared a throwback video on his Instagram page to announce the decision followed by Raina, who wrote “I chose to join you in this journey,” while announcing his decision. MS Dhoni Retires at 39 From International Cricket: A Look Back At 5 Heartwarming Moments of Former Indian Captain (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The former Indian captain announced his decision in an Instagram post on Saturday (August 15). Dhoni, who played his last international match in July 2019 at the ICC Cricket World Cup semis, was on a year-long sabbatical from cricket. After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

He was expected to return back to international cricket fold after IPL 2020 and was tipped to be part of the now postponed ICCC T20 World Cup next year. Dhoni will be part of the Indian Premier League 13 season. Take a look at five lovely pictures of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina together.

Together Like Brothers

View this post on Instagram 🤞👌 A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Apr 9, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Winning Selfie

View this post on Instagram ‪#WhistlePodu Winning #Selfi 👌✌️☝️‬ A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on May 22, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

There Can Be Nobody Like Them

Daddys With Daughters

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on May 10, 2019 at 11:48am PDT

To Moments That Matter!

View this post on Instagram To Moments that matter #throwback A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Jun 1, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

Together in Yellow, Together in Blue

Raina had last played for India in 2018 during the tour of England. He represented India in over 300 international matches and scored over 7000 runs He was part of the side that won the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup at home and also the Champions Trophy in England in 2013. Raina and Dhoni have both played for CSK since 2008 and have been an integral part of the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).