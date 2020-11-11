The Indian Army is quite an inseparable part of MS Dhoni’s life. His love for the Indian Army is so intense that even his wicket-keeping gloves bore a Balidaan insignia. Due to a bit of a controversy, the Chennai Super Kings captain had to get rid of the gloves. But we all know that MS Dhoni is quite passionate about the Indian Army. Now, MS Dhoni has got himself a pair of customised AirPods which bear a Balidaan insignia. The former Indian captain could not contain his excitement as he unboxed the AirPods and video of the same was shared online on social media. MS Dhoni Follows ICC's Order, Removes Balidan Badge Logo From Wicket-Keeping Gloves During IND vs AUS, ICC CWC 2019 Match.

Last year during the CWC 2019, in England, MS Dhoni was spotted wearing wicket-keeping gloves with Balidaan insignia. But the ICC had raised issues with the same and MS Dhoni had to remove them. In fact, MS Dhoni also holds an honorary rank as Lieutenant Colonel in the territorial army. Now, let's have a look at the video shared on social media.

Talking about MS Dhoni, he had a forgettable season in the IPL 2020 as not only did Chennai Super Kings not qualify for the playoffs, but also for the first time were they placed on number eight of the IPL 2020 points table.

