Rashid Khan is indeed one of the finest – if not the best – T20 bowlers are going around and the Afghanistan leg-spinner has proved his mettle all over the world. Although there aren’t many batsmen who can take Khan to cleaners, his Afghanistan teammate Mujeeb Ur Rahman dominated him during the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers clash in Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. Khan – who’s playing for Strikers – was on song with two wickets in his kitty inside three overs. However, his countryman spoiled his figures a bit in the 15th over. Khan gave away 19 runs in that over with Mujeeb smashing him for two boundaries and a six. Moreover, the two fours came via a reverse sweep. Johan Botha Comes Out of Retirement to Play for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League.

Fans were indeed enthralled after coming across Rahman’s heroics as there aren’t many around the world who can smash Khan for fun. Moreover, Rahman – who came out to bat at number 10 – isn’t even a proper batsman and is mostly known for his off-spins. However, the recently-concluded BBL encounter narrated a different story altogether.

Here's How Mujeeb Smashed Khan!!

Mujeeb sees the No.1 bowler in the world (and 🇦🇫 teammate) and says have a look at this!! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/RCuN6CZdwb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2020

While fans were praising Mujeeb for his scintillating hitting skills, his Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) teammate Glenn Maxwell jokingly claimed that he thought Rahman the reverse sweep during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. “I didn’t do much this last IPL, but I’m pretty sure I taught Mujeeb how to play that reverse sweep,” Maxwell tweeted.

Glenn Maxwell Takes Credit!!

I didn’t do much this last IPL, but I’m pretty sure I taught Mujeeb how to play that reverse sweep 😎 #yourewelcomeheat — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 23, 2020

With ‘I didn’t do much this last IPL,’ the 32-year-old referred to his poor run in IPL 2020 where he accumulated mere 108 runs off 13 games. However, he has shown some excellent form in the on-going season and will like to guide his side to the title.

Coming back to Mujeeb, the 19-year-old scored 18 off ten balls, but his efforts eventually went in vain with Heat losing the match by mere four runs.

