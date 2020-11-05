Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are battling it out against in the Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The winner here will straight away make way into the finals of the IPL 2020. Both teams would leave no stone unturned to win the game. The two teams have already had a great run of luck in the IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians will be boosted with the return of Jasprit Bumrah who has been terrific with the ball. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have ironed out their shortcomings and have made a stunning comeback from three back-to-back losses. The news from the centre is that Delhi Capitals has won the toss and elected to bowl first. How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Indian Premier League Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

The Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy four times in history so far and would be wanting to script a history again. Whereas Delhi Capitals have never won the coveted trophy and would be wanting to give it all. Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan will be the player to watch out for whereas, for Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav will be the ones to watch out for. Now, let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams below:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).