Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Qualifier 1. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 5, 2020. Mumbai led by Rohit Sharma lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game, while Delhi Capitals (DC) under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to secure the 2nd position. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs DC IPL 2020 qualifier 1 match live streaming online, telecast details and score updates on TV. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Mumbai Indians finished at the top at the end of the league with 18 points, whereas Delhi Capitals finished at 16 points. MI lost brutally to SRH after failing to defend the target of 150 runs which the orange army chased down without losing a wicket. On the other hand, DC defeated RCB by chasing down the target of 153 runs in 19 overs and six wickets in hand. Mumbai leads Delhi by 14-12 in head to head record in IPL. Now let us take a look at IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 streaming details. MI vs DC Qualifier 1 IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Qualifier 1 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match will take place on November 5, 2020 (Thursday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Qualifier 1 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the MI vs DC, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MI vs DC game for its online fans in India.

