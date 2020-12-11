Jasprit Bumrah scored his maiden first-class half-century in the Day-Night practice Test between India A and Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The pacer’s brilliant knock took India to a fighting total of 194 runs in the first innings after struggling at 123/9 at one stage. This is the Indian cricketer’s highest score in FC cricket. India Will Miss Virat Kohli But He is Human With Life Outside Cricket, Says Steve Smith.

On a pitch where Indian batsmen struggled, Jasprit Bumrah showed brilliant resolve as he scored his maiden first-class fifty. The 27-year-old brought up the milestone in style as he smashed Will Sutherland for a brilliant six. Bumrah, played in spectacular fashion, scoring most of his runs in boundaries and also showing great defence when needed.

Jasprit Bumrah reaches his maiden first-class fifty with a SIX in the practice match against Australia A 👀pic.twitter.com/WGrG4fQnyD — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah was the highest run-getter for India in the innings with a score of 55 not out. The 27-year-old along with Mohammad Siraj (22) got India out of a dire situation as the duo stitched up a 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket.

Speaking of the game, after the conclusion of the 2nd session on Day 1, Australia A are 6/0 (1 over) in pursuit of India’s total of 194 runs. Australian bowlers had a great day on the field as they made easy work of the Indian batsmen, the final wicket being the exception.

Jack Wildermuth was the pick of the Australian bowlers as the pacer finished with the figures of 3/13 in 8 overs, He was well supported by Sean Abbot (3/46). Harry Conway, Will Sutherland and Cameron Green picked up a wicket each along with spinner Mitch Swepson, who bowled just over two overs in the game.

