New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship after Australia’s Test series against South Africa was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kane Williamson’s men are now one of the finalist in WTC final with India, England and Australia in contention to become the other finalist. New Zealand are second in the WTC points table and have finished their campaign with a points percentage of 70. Australia, who have a points percentage of 69.17, dealt with a big blow after their tour to South Africa was postponed. New Zealand Becomes First Team to Qualify for ICC World Test Championship Final After South Africa vs Australia Test Series Postponed.

"Due to the public health situation in South Africa, which includes a second wave and new variant of the virus, and following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim CEO, said in a statement from Cricket Australia. Australia Test Tour of South Africa 2021 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

All to Play for in India vs England Test Series

Twitter congratulated the Kiwis for reaching the final of the inaugural Test Championship. Former India cricketer, Wasim Jaffer also joined the netizens in praising Williamson’s men. Jaffer in his usual tone congratulated New Zealand with a witty and hilarious meme. Take a look at his reactions and some other top reactions on Twitter.

India and England can become the other finalist. Both teams will want to reach the final when they contest in a four-match Test series, starting in Chennai from February 5. India are the favourites to reach the WTC final and can reach the final with a 2-1 series win at the least. England need to win at least three Test matches to reach the final.

