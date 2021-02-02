New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship after Australia’s Test series against South Africa was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kane Williamson’s men are now one of the finalist in WTC final with India, England and Australia in contention to become the other finalist. New Zealand are second in the WTC points table and have finished their campaign with a points percentage of 70. Australia, who have a points percentage of 69.17, dealt with a big blow after their tour to South Africa was postponed. New Zealand Becomes First Team to Qualify for ICC World Test Championship Final After South Africa vs Australia Test Series Postponed.

"Due to the public health situation in South Africa, which includes a second wave and new variant of the virus, and following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim CEO, said in a statement from Cricket Australia. Australia Test Tour of South Africa 2021 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

All to Play for in India vs England Test Series

All to play for in the upcoming India v England series with three teams able to meet New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship! Here's the breakdown, assuming a full 4-Test series with no ties and no further matches involving NZ or Australia 👇 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/TTZFkPd1Ex — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

Twitter congratulated the Kiwis for reaching the final of the inaugural Test Championship. Former India cricketer, Wasim Jaffer also joined the netizens in praising Williamson’s men. Jaffer in his usual tone congratulated New Zealand with a witty and hilarious meme. Take a look at his reactions and some other top reactions on Twitter.

Wasim Jaffer Congratulates New Zealand and Kane Williamson for Reaching WTC Final

The image below contains a gift for Kane Williamson on the occasion of New Zealand qualifying for another ICC final at Lord's. #WTC pic.twitter.com/xr657XVmrW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 2, 2021

New Zealand Qualifies for World Test Championship Final

Australia's tour of South Africa is called off. That means New Zealand have qualified for the final of World Test Championship. The second finalist is "likely to be" India or England. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 2, 2021

New Zealand First Team to Reach World Test Championship Final

New Zealand becomes the 1st team to qualify for the WTC final. Just the fact of Jamieson, Boult, Southee, Wagner bowling with that LORDS' Slope gives scares ! Cracking match on the 18th July. #SAvAUS #WTC #cricket — Arpan ' GILL ' (@ThatCricketHead) February 2, 2021

Congratulations Black Caps

So New Zealand qualify for this year's #WTCfinal at Lord's. Prior to that big game, they will play a two-Test series against England. Congratulations @BLACKCAPS ... — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) February 2, 2021

You Guys Truly Deserve It

Congratulations New Zealand on qualifying for the WTC Final I am so happy. You Guys Truly Deserve It. After all those heartbreaks. Hopefully it is finally time for us to finally lift that Trophy. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/XrVVE5yul0 — SHAHEEN (@Qalanadar2) February 2, 2021

Will India Join New Zealand in WTC Final?

New Zealand becomes the first Team to qualify into WTC final, India can join them if they beat England 2-0. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2021

India and England can become the other finalist. Both teams will want to reach the final when they contest in a four-match Test series, starting in Chennai from February 5. India are the favourites to reach the WTC final and can reach the final with a 2-1 series win at the least. England need to win at least three Test matches to reach the final.

