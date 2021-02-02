Australia’s tour of South Africa, scheduled to start in March, has been postponed with Cricket Australia informing the hosts that the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic has left them with ‘no choice’ but to call-off the tour. Australia were supposed to tour South Africa for a three-Test series next month. The postponement will come as a huge blow to Tim Paine’s men who now could miss out a place in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. BIZARRE! Shirtless Rohan Mustafa Fails to Stop Boundary During Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Clash in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 (Watch Video).

"Due to the public health situation in South Africa, which includes a second wave and new variant of the virus, and following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim CEO. India Women’s Cricket Team To Play South Africa in Five ODIs, Three T20I Series at Home in March, Says Report.

Cricket Australia Statement on Postponement of South Africa Series

Today we informed Cricket South Africa that we believe we have no choice but to postpone the forthcoming Qantas Tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/mYjqNpkYjp — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 2, 2021

"We acknowledge the significant amount of work by CSA in planning for the tour, during which we made it clear that CA was prepared to take on additional cost and effort to make the series happen,” he added in a statement released by Cricket Australia. “This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time, our valued relationship with CSA, and our aspirations to compete in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.”

Cricket Australia also said they hoped to tour South Africa at a later date and play the three-match Test series. “As difficult and disappointing a decision as this is, especially for Justin (Langer), Tim (Paine) and the team, we have a duty of care to our people and their health and safety can’t be compromised.

Australia's Proposed Tour of South Africa Postponed

JUST IN: Australia's proposed tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/n7ipPMmvXC — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

“We look forward to playing the series against CSA at a date to be confirmed in due course and we send CSA and the people of South Africa our very best wishes for a successful rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and a return to normality soon.”

The postponement of the South Africa vs Australia series also means New Zealand have now become the first team to qualify for the final ICC World Test Championship. Kane Williamson's men ended their campaign in WTC with 420 points and 70% of points.

