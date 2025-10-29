New Zealand vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction: New Zealand and England will lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI series. The NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 is set to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton and it will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The New Zealand National Cricket Team have a 1-0 lead in the three-match NZ vs ENG 2025 ODI series and will look to clinch a series win while for the England National Cricket Team, the second ODI is an absolute must-win. In this article, we shall take a New Zealand vs England best fantasy playing XI. NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025: England Captain Harry Brook’s Century Falls Short As New Zealand Win by Four Wickets.

Harry Brook stood out with a sensational performance in the NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, where he starred with a spectacular 135-run knock off just 101 balls. On a day where there was another score in double digits, the England captain performed exceptionally well to take his side to a score of some substance, 223. Zakary Foulkes was New Zealand's best bowler with four wickets, while Jacob Duffy scalped three. But Harry Brook's century was not enough as New Zealand chased down the target in 36.4 overs, with Daryl Mitchell being the top-scorer with 78 runs. Brydon Carse was England's best performer with the ball in hand, taking three wickets. NZ vs ENG 2025: Blair Tickner Added to New Zealand Squad for Remainder of ODI Series Against England.

New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Tom Latham (ENG)

Batters: Joe Root (ENG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Harry Brook (ENG), Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

All-Rounders: Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Bowlers: Matt Henry (NZ), Adil Rashid (ENG)

Who Will Win NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

It was a one-sided show with the bat in hand for England, with Harry Brook producing a stellar knock and the visitors will hope for a much-improved performance this time around. New Zealand, on the other hand, have momentum on their side as they hunt for a series win. The NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 is expected to be a much more competitive contest and England might just edge the Black Caps in this contest.

