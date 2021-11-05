New Zealand take on Namibia in match 36 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 05, 2021 (Friday). Both teams head into the game in contrasting forms but will be aiming for three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for NZ vs NAM live streaming details in T20 World Cup can scroll down below. NZ vs NAM Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36.

New Zealand have recovered well from their defeat to Pakistan, registering successive wins over India and Scotland in the process. This run has made them one of the favourties to advance and a win in this clash will see them move into second place in the table. Meanwhile, Namibia have been brilliant in their first-ever T20 World Cup but have lost back-to-back games since defeating Scotland and will look to get back to winning ways. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

When is New Zealand vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

New Zealand vs Namibia clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 5, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch New Zealand vs Namibia match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to New Zealand vs Namibia match online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).