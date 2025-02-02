India U19 Women Cricket Team vs England U19 Women Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: The India U19 Women's Cricket Team will look to successfully defend their title when they take on South Africa in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 final. Niki Prasad and her team have been thoroughly dominant in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, outplaying every opposition that have come their way. With victories over West Indies, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, India headed to the Super Six stage where they outclassed Bangladesh and Scotland pretty comfortably. In the semi-final against England, they chased down England's 114 with nine wickets and 30 balls to spare. On paper, the India U19 Women's Cricket Team is looking like an unstoppable force and they might go on to win a second consecutive title. ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Final Preview: Dominant India Eye Second Consecutive Title Against South Africa.

India's dominance at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 can be easily understood from the fact that they top both the lists of highest run-scorers and wicket-takers. Gongadi Trisha is the leading run-getter with 265 runs which includes a century and Vaishnavi Sharma, who scalped five wickets on debut including a hat-trick, is the highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps to her name. India's G Kamalini also makes it within the top five of most run-getters and so does Aayushi Shukla in terms of wickets.

South Africa, much like India, have been unbeaten as well. They have had a splendid run as well, beating New Zealand, Samoa and Nigeria in the group stage before going on to outclass Ireland in the semifinals. Their Super Six match against the USA was washed out after which they went on to beat Australia in the semi-final. After not being able to make it beyond the Super Six in the last edition which was held at their home, South Africa do have a point to prove. Also, this is the third consecutive ICC tournament final for South Africa after the men's and women's teams fell short in the T20 World Cups last year. Will Kayla Reyneke and her team be able to beat India and win what would be a historic ICC title? ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: South Africa Reach First-Ever Tournament Final With Victory Over Australia.

When is IND-W vs SA-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

India U19 Women's National Cricket Team will face South Africa U19 Women's Cricket Team in the final match of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 on February 2. The India Women vs South Africa Women final match will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, and has a scheduled start time of 12:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs SA-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final on TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. Fans can watch the IND-W vs SA-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 match on the Star Sports 2 TV channel. For the IND-W vs SA-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 final viewing option online you can continue reading.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs SA-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network. It will provide ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch live streaming of the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final match.

