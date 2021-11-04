New Zealand would aim at maintaining their winning momentum when they face Namibia in a crucial Group 2 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 5. The match would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). New Zealand survived a scare against Scotland and continued their push for a semifinal spot from Group 2 and now, they would aim at emulating a similar performance against Namibia, who suffered a loss to Afghanistan in their last encounter. A win for New Zealand would take them to the second position on the Group 2 points table while Namibia would be seeking a victory to keep challenging all prospective semifinalists--India, Afghanistan and New Zealand. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12

Martin Guptill was the star for New Zealand in their match against Scotland as he not only arrested a batting collapse after they lost quick wickets, but also scored 93 runs, missing out on a hundred by just seven runs. He would look to continue his form while hoping that the other batsmen also come good against the likes of Ruben Trumpelmann and co. NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Namibia, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

NZ vs NAM, T20 Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Namibia are yet to compete in a T20I so there are no head-to-head records available. The T20 World Cup 2021 would be the first time these two sides would meet in the shortest format of the game.

NZ vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36, Key Players

New Zealand would rely on the services of Martin Guptill and Ish Sodhi while Namibia would fall back on the performances of David Wiese and Ruben Trumpelmann to make an impact in this important game.

NZ vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36, Mini-Battles

Ruben Trumpelmann vs Martin Guptill would be a great battle to watch as both these players are very important for their sides while the duel between David Wiese and Ish Sodhi would be an eye-catching one as well.

NZ vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 05, 2021 (Thursday). The NZ vs NAM encounter has a start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 03:00 pm.

NZ vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka match live on Star Sports channels. NZ vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the NZ vs NAM live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

NZ vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 36 Likely Playing XIs

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Namibia Likely Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo

