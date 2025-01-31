India Women U19 Cricket Team vs England Women U19 Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: In the second semi-final of ICC Women’s Under-19 2025, India Women U19 take on England Women U19. Defending champions India are thus far unbeaten in the tournament as they eye a place in the final. England Women U19 are unbeaten too but their couple of matches were washed out. Meanwhile, for IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U-19 live streaming online and live telecast details you can continue reading. Ex-Cricketer VVS Laxman Meets India U19 Women's Team Ahead of IND vs ENG ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final (See Pics).

India not only finished on top in the group stage but ended up at numero uno spot after the Super Six round as well. India Women U19 start as firm favourites to not only win this encounter but the tournament as well. The winner of this match will face either South Africa Women U9 or Australia Women U19 in the final.

When is IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women's U-19 National Cricket Team will take on England Women's U-19 Cricket Team in the first semi-final match of the ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025. The India Women vs England Women will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, and has a scheduled start time of 12:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 31. Gongadi Trisha Shares Warm Hug With Her Father to Celebrate Historic Century During India vs Scotland ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs ENG-W ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2 on TV?

The official broadcaster of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 for India is Star Sports Network. The IND-W vs ENG-W U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 semi-final match live telecast is available on Star Sports 2/HD. For IND-W vs ENG-W U19 T20 World Cup 2025 semis viewing option online you can continue reading.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network. It will provide ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans can switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch live streaming of the India women vs England women ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 semis match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).