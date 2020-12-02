New Zealand will host West Indies in the first match of a three-Test series on December 03, 2020 (Thursday). New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Kiwis are coming off a 2-0 victory in the T20I series and will chase a double series win over West Indies, who would want to salvage lost pride and clinch the Test series. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for the NZ vs WI 1st Test match should scroll down for all details. New Zealand Vs West Indies Test Series 2020: Kiwis Aim to Topple England from 3rd Spot on WTC Table.

Kane Williamson’s men have lost first-choice wicket-keeper BJ Watling to an injury. Will Young is set to make his debut while Tom Blundell is set to take up wicket-keeping duties. They are also without spinner Ajaz Patel, who has been replaced by Mitchell Santner as the lone spinner in the team. West Indies have already played a Test series against England post sports resumption and will want to make their experience count.

NZ vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: Tom Blundell (NZ) should be picked as the wicket-keeper for this fantasy side.

NZ vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Kane Williamson (NZ), Shamarh Brooks (WI) and Tom Latham (NZ) can be selected as the three batting specialists in the team.

NZ vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: Jason Holder (WI), Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Roston Chase (WI) should be selected as the three all-rounders.

NZ vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Trent Boult (NZ), Shanon Gabriel (WI), Kemar Roach (WI) and Neil Wagner (NZ) can be picked the as the four bowlers.

NZ vs WI – Dream11 Team Prediction – Tom Blundell (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Shamarh Brooks (WI), Tom Latham (NZ), Jason Holder (WI), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Roston Chase (WI), Trent Boult (NZ), Shanon Gabriel (WI), Kemar Roach (WI) and Neil Wagner (NZ).

Jason Holder (WI) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy side for the New Zealand vs West Indies first Test match while Kane Williamson (NZ) can be appointed as the vice-captain of this team.

