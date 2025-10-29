Mumbai, October 29: England captain Harry Brook expressed disappointment in the team’s performance after their loss to New Zealand in the second ODI here at Seddon Park, which handed the hosts a 2–0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. New Zealand, who were already 1-0 up in the series after winning the ODI series opener, clinched the three-match series with one game remaining. This New Zealand's first bilateral series win against England at home since 2008. NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025: Rachin Ravindra Scores Half-Century As New Zealand Take Unassailable 2–0 Lead in ODI Series Against England.

Only a couple of batters took responsibility for England as they were dished out for just 175 runs batting first. Chasing 176, Rachin Ravindra (54), Daryl Mitchell (54) and Mitchell Santner (34) closed out the win with 101 balls remaining.

Opening up on the loss after the game, Brook said, “Disappointing to say the least, but we've got to come back stronger and better for Sunday and hopefully get at least one win against these boys who are second in the world rankings. They've played well, they've played better than us in the first two games. The conditions are very similar to England. It does do a little bit with the new ball.

"They're nice wickets to bat on, but it's just trying to get through that first period of your innings, the first 15-20 balls and then you've got to try and cash in from that. We want to get out there and entertain the world, entertain everybody watching here, and it's just not come off in the last couple of games. It was only two-three games ago when we got 400 against South Africa, so it's not far away, and hopefully we can have a good game on Saturday.” NZ vs ENG 2025: Blair Tickner Added to New Zealand Squad for Remainder of ODI Series Against England.

Though in a losing cause, Jofra Archer bowled a terrific spell, registering 3/24 in 10 overs, including four maidens. He had the best economy of 2.30 among all bowlers across both teams, and the skipper was all praises for the tall pacer, dubbing him as ‘a valuable asset’ for the team.

“He's an awesome bowler. Everybody loves watching him. He bowls 90-95mph and he hoops it both ways. So he's a valuable asset for us. For him to bowl 3/23 off 10 overs is just amazing. So, it's awesome to have him back,” Brook added.

With the last game of the ODI series yet to be played, England would hope to end the series on a victorious note and avoid a whitewash. Speaking of the team’s plans ahead of the final game, Brook stated: “Just dig deep again. Same messaging. We're going to try and entertain, we're going to try and be positive and aggressive, and hopefully it comes off this time.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).