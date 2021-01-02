With the aim of consolidating their spot at the top of ICC Test team rankings, New Zealand will take on Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match gets underway on January 3 (Sunday), and the visitors must be raring to get another victory under their belt. They won the opening Test by 101 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. On the other hand, Pakistan must focus on the positives to upset the Blackcaps in the second Test. They, however, will continue to miss services of their regular captain Babar Azam. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

The NZ vs PAK Test match provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game to win some cash, and here we're bringing you the tips for PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points in your Dream11 team while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. As you create your Dream11 team for the upcoming contest, here are two players who can be the captain and vice-captain of your team.

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Kane Williamson

The New Zealand skipper was nothing short of phenomenal in the first Test and should be the captain of your Dream11 team. Williamson – the top-ranked Test batsman – was brilliant against both pace and spin and his 129-run knock proved to be a match-winning one. There aren't many reasons why the Kiwi talisman can't replicate his heroics. Hence, he should be the captain of your fantasy team.

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Kyle Jamieson

The tall and lanky pacer has been a cornerstone of New Zealand Test team ever since his debut last year. He can set the speed gun on fire, and his ability to extract extra bounce from the surface makes him an even more lethal weapon. Jamieson must also be high on confidence as he took three wickets in the first Test. All these factors make Jamieson an ideal vice-captain of your fantasy team.

NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XI:

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

