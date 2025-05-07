New Zealand issued a statement for their players competing in IPL 2025 (Indian Premier League) and PSL 2025 (Pakistan Super League) as well as for the New Zealand A side after 'Operation Sindoor'. Post midnight, the Indian Armed Forces carried out attacks targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir). This was carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw 26 tourists shot to death in Kashmir in one of the deadliest attacks in recent years. "We are aware of the relevant reports. We continue to assess the security environment for our players and coaching staff in all overseas environments to ensure they're in receipt of the most updated advice. This includes our national men's A team in Bangladesh, and New Zealanders involved in both the IPL and the PSL. These security assessments are current and ongoing," New Zealand Cricket's statement read. Operation Sindoor: Sachin Tendulkar Reacts As Indian Armed Forces Retaliate After Pahalgam Tragedy, Says ‘There’s No Room for Terrorism in This World’ (See Post).

NZ Cricket Issues Statement After 'Operation Sindoor'

