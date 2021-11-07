Pakistan extends their unbeaten streak against Scotland as they registered a 72-run win in the T20 World Cup 2021 Group stage match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. In this article, we shall talk about the stats and records created during the game. But before that let's have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. So after winning the toss, Babar Azam decided to bat first and they stepped on with their team unchanged. The team lost Mohammad Rizwan quite early in the game but Babar Azam stayed for quite a long time and scored a half-century. Pakistan vs Scotland Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41. Shoaib Malik Equals KL Rahul's Record of Scoring Half-Century From 18 Balls in T20 World Cup, Achieves This Feat During Match Against Scotland.

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez also made their way to the pavilion without contributing immensely. But then we had Shoaib Mallik who stood tall and notched up a half-century. This took the Men in Green to a total of 189 runs. The total was mighty Scotland needed their batters to stay on the crease and hit those big ones to get to the target. But sadly that did not happen. Richie Berrington was the only one who contributed well by scoring a half-century. Wickets kept falling but Berrington fought hard and remained unbeaten. In the end, Scotland fell short by 72 runs. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the game.

#Pakistan has remained unbeaten in the Group Stage.

#Babar Azam scored his 24th half-century in the T20Is.

#Also the Pakistan captain slammed his fourth half-century in T20 World Cup 2021.

#With this, Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2021 with 264 runs in 5 innings.

#Pakistan now leads the Group 2 points table.

#Richie Berrington scored his seventh 50 in the T20Is.

#Shoaib Malik slammed his ninth half-century in T20Is.

#Shoaib Malik equals KL Rahul's record of scoring half-century from 18 balls in T20 World Cup 2021.

#Pakistan has already qualified for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals.

Now, Pakistan will face Australia on November 11, 2021, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Along with Pakistan, New Zealand has already qualified for the semis.

