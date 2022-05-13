Birmingham, May 12: Pakistan women's cricket team captain Bismah Maroof's infant daughter, Fatima, has been denied accreditation to access the 2022 Commonwealth Games village. The decision forced Maroof to deliberate over her participation in the event, which is to be held from July 25 to August 8 in Birmingham. However, it has been learnt that she will travel for the games, with her daughter and mother, who will take care of Fatima, staying at a hotel outside the village. With Baby in her Lap Bismah Maroof, Pakistan Women's Captain, Arrives for IND vs PAK CWC 2022 Clash (See Pic).

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had asked the CWG Federation for two extra accreditations to accommodate Maroof's mother and daughter in the village. In reply, the federation asked the PCB to remove two personnel from their allowed 22-member travelling contingent, which includes officials as well. But the Pakistan cricket board stated that it was in no position to omit any players or officials from the touring party.

Notably, the 30-year old Maroof had recently travelled to New Zealand for the 2022 Women's World Cup with her daughter and mother. As per PCB's maternity policy, it allows a mother "to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child", with travel and accommodation costs shared equally between the board and the player. The PCB has also confirmed that Maroof will continue to lead the national team for the 2022-23 season. Indian Women’s Cricket Team Shares Heart-Warming Moment With Pakistan Skipper Bismah Maroof’s Daughter Fatima.

Pakistan are set to play 25 matches this season, starting with the home series against Sri Lanka in Karachi, which gets underway from May 24. After that, the team will head for Belfast to play a triangular T20I series against Ireland and Australia from July 12 to 24. This will be immediately followed by the Commonwealth Games. "It is truly an honour for any cricketer to captain their country and it is a great privilege for me to continue in this role. The 2022-23 cricket season is the busiest for Pakistan Women's side and we are excited and geared up for the challenges it presents," said Maroof after being retained as captain for the 2022-23 season. "Every match in the upcoming season is important for us as a team as bilateral ODIs will determine whether we qualify for the next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and the T20Is provide us opportunities to prepare for the all-important T20 World Cup in February next year," he added.

