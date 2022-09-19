Pakistan are set to unveil their new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Before the reveal, some pictures of the kit have been leaked online. Fans are not pleased with the new jersey and have trolled it on social media.

Unveiling Date

New Jersey?

Pakistan New Jersey for T20 World Cup😭 pic.twitter.com/FMIbteAudT — Suneel Khatri 🇵🇰 (@suneelkhatri26) September 18, 2022

Not a Good Look

Pakistan fans trolling Indian jersey.. ~Meanwhile Pakistan jersey.. pic.twitter.com/4wGc3vDiK3 — รѵҡ ∂αเℓεε✨ (@GrimRea27782254) September 18, 2022

Jersey for World Cup

Am i The Only One Who thinks Like This Pakistan's Expected Jersey for this year's worldcup 💀😂😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/ErpO5NyOeC — ꜰᴀᴋʜᴀʀ ᴢᴀᴍᴀɴ ꜱᴛᴀɴ 💫 (@taha_bangash12) September 18, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2022 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).