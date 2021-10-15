Fact Check: Did Pakistan Write UAE Instead of India on Their Official ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Jersey?

The fake Pakistan jersey (left) and the original one (right) (Photo credit: Twitter)

Pakistan unveiled their new jersey for the T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday and it was in stark contrast to one that was earlier circulated as 'leaked' on social media. Earlier, a Pakistan jersey was widely shared by social media users which featured a different looking jersey and with UAE 2021 written beneath the T20 World Cup 2021 logo instead of India 2021. This went viral on social media and many believed it to be true. Until the Pakistan Cricket Board made the announcement on Friday, October 15. Pakistan Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Revealed (See Pics and Video)

See pictures of the fake jersey here:

It's a rule to put the name of WC hosting country on the jersey. Every team put India's name as India is the official host for T20 WC 2021 except Pakistan, they put UAE instead. Intentional? #T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/yd9IkzKQw4 — Rushil Patale (@rushilpatale) October 12, 2021

Pakistan writes ‘UAE 2021’ instead of ‘India 2021’ on their T20 World Cup jersey https://t.co/7FdE0ZDuVy — Abdul Aziz - Noman (@nomanaziz83) October 14, 2021

However, after fact check it was revealed that it was a fake jersey after the original one was unveiled by Pakistan Cricket Board. The new jersey has a different texture to the one that was 'leaked' and it has 'India 2021' written 'UAE 2021' since India are actually hosts of the tournament, despite it being played at another place.

This is the original jersey that was unveiled by Pakistan on Friday:

Although the fake jersey initiated a lot of talk and discussion on social media, now all rumours can be put to rest as now PCB has unveiled the official jersey.

Fact check

Claim : Pakistan jersey features UAE instead of India as hosts name for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 kit Conclusion : The Pakistan jersey with UAE 2021 written is fake as Pakistan unveiled their official jersey with India 2021 written under the T20 World Cup 2021 logo. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).