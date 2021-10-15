Pakistan unveiled their new jersey for the T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday and it was in stark contrast to one that was earlier circulated as 'leaked' on social media. Earlier, a Pakistan jersey was widely shared by social media users which featured a different looking jersey and with UAE 2021 written beneath the T20 World Cup 2021 logo instead of India 2021. This went viral on social media and many believed it to be true. Until the Pakistan Cricket Board made the announcement on Friday, October 15. Pakistan Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Revealed (See Pics and Video)

However, after fact check it was revealed that it  was a fake jersey after the original one was unveiled by Pakistan Cricket Board. The new jersey has a different texture to the one that was 'leaked' and it has 'India 2021' written 'UAE 2021' since India are actually hosts of the tournament, despite it being played at another place.

Although the fake jersey initiated a lot of talk and discussion on social media, now all rumours can be put to rest as now PCB has unveiled the official jersey.

Fact check

Fact Check: Did Pakistan Write UAE Instead of India on Their Official ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Jersey?
Claim :

Pakistan jersey features UAE instead of India as hosts name for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 kit

Conclusion :

The Pakistan jersey with UAE 2021 written is fake as Pakistan unveiled their official jersey with India 2021 written under the T20 World Cup 2021 logo.

