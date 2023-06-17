The fixtures for the Cricket World Cup 2023 are much awaited now, with fans eager to know when their favourite teams will be in action. Well, the wait might not be over, but ardent fans can have the fixtures of the teams directly synced into their calendars! The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to social media to share a link which, when clicked, will direct to a webpage where fans can pick their favourite teams and sync their matches directly into their calendars. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to Have Matches at Nine Venues, Know Tentative Fixture Dates for CWC Tournament.

Here's How to Access CWC 2023 Schedule With Fixtures Synced into Calendar:

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule is coming soon, be the first to get access with fixtures synced directly into your calendar 🗓️ Click here 🔗 https://t.co/SdFoGZpMzv#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/fq3RckMQ6u — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2023

