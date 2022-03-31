Australia were the dominant team in the opening game of the series and will be looking to maintain the same. The PAK vs AUS, 2nd ODI 2022 will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. We Lost Grip when I Got Out, Believes Babar Azam After Loss in 1st ODI.

Travis Head was brilliant in the first game as a sensational century from the batter helped Australia post a mammoth total on the board. Pakistan started well in the chase but faltered as the game progressed. Australia will be hoping for another win to seal the series meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to bounce back and get on level terms

When Is Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 31, 2022 (Thursday). The match has a start time of 03:30 PM IST and 03:00 PM according to Pakistan time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI 2022 On TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan vs Australia in India and will telecast the game on Sony Sports channels. Fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI on PTV Sports while Foxtel will telecast the game live in Australia.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI 2022 Online?

SonyLIV the official OTT platform of Sony Network will live stream the PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI 2022 in India. PTV Sports are the broadcasters in Pakistan. Live streaming coverage in Australia will be available on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

