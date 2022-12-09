After a historic opening test match at Rawalpindi, the focus now shifts to Multan where the second test of the ongoing three-match series between Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) is scheduled to begin from 9 December. The Multan Cricket Stadium will host the action-packed second test, with a starting time set up 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). England pulled-off an epic 74 run win on the final day of the first test, to lead the series by 1-0. Losing to England in first test has led Pakistan in a desperate need of winning all the remaining test matches scheduled as per the World Test Championship cycle to grab the finalist spot. PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2022: Mark Wood Back in England Team, Replaces Injured Liam Livingstone

England made an unanticipated bold move in the test cricket history after declaring their second innings on day four of the first test in Rawalpindi, whilst leading by just 343 runs. The target of 343 runs with 10 wickets and four sessions in hand, appeared to be a cakewalk for Pakistan on dead and flat road like pitch of Pindi which favoured batters only. However, as Pakistan undertook their second innings, the four wicket haul by James Anderson and Ollie Robinson each, bundled the hosts on 268 runs on 3rd session of the fifth day,to aid England clinch the debatable test win of all times. The genius of England skipper Ben Stokes fetched visitors a result that nobody could have envisioned on flat surface of Rawalpindi.

The second test between Pakistan and England, scheduled in Multan Cricket Stadium is expected to offer some spin to spinners from day third and will also assist the pacers, which was largely lacking on Rawalpindi surface. Hence, the gripping contest between bat and ball is on the cards in second test match. Gunshots Heard in Multan Near England Team Hotel Ahead of 2nd Test Against Pakistan

When is Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan starting from 9 December 2022 (Friday). The PAK vs ENG test match has a scheduled time of 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs ENG 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network Channels to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match Live Telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch the test match on PTV Sports.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs ENG Test series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 2nd test 2022 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).