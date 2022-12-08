England is currently touring Pakistan after 17 long years and after winning the first test in Rawalpindi, they prepare for the second Test in Multan starting from December 9, Friday. Amidst that, scares of terrorist attack arise as gunshots were heard near the England team hotel in Multan. The gunshots were found as per investigation from a fight brawled between two gangs about 1 KM away from the team hotel. Four persons were arrested. Security plans around the England team ahead of the 2nd Test remain unchanged. PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2022: Mark Wood Back in England Team, Replaces Injured Liam Livingstone

Gunshots Heard Near England team Hotel

Gunshots heard 1km from England's team hotel this morning in Multan. Two rival gangs, it seems. Four arrests made, and no one injured. The team's security plans remain unaffected before tomorrow's second Test against Pakistan. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)